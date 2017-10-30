Sudan: President of the Republic to Address Opening Sitting of Arab Parliament

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir will address, Tuesday, in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, the inaugural sitting of the Arab Parliament in its second convocation hosted by Sudan during 28-31 of current October.

The opening sitting will also be addressed by the Chairman of National Legislature, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.

SUNA noted the Arab Parliament will hold its symposium , today, Monday evening in the Friendship Hall under the title " Sudan, the Present and Future Vision."