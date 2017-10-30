Uganda: Le Roy Wants Cranes

30 October 2017

French born tactician Claude Marie Francois Le Roy and Joao Miguel de Castro Ferreira (Portugal) are among the many coaches who appled for the Uganda Cranes job.

A close source in Fufa confirmed to URN that the experienced Le Roy is among the high-profile coaches to apply.

"He is among the many coaches to apply for the job together with other coaches from Italy and two from Kenya," the source added.

Le Roy, who guided Cameroon to win the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations and Oman to 2009 Gulf Cup of Nations, has also handled Senegal, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo and Togo.

The 69-year-old has also coached in China, England and the Middle East, among others. He was incharge of Togo when the Cranes beat them in the preliminary round of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The post fell vacant after Serbian born coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic terminated his contract two months ago over unpaid salary arrears. Fufa appointed his assistant Moses Basena to work on an interim basis.

