South Africa: Minister Calls for Peaceful #BlackMonday Protests

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a non-violent and lawful protest for those taking part in the action against farm murders.

The Minister acknowledged the right to protest, as stipulated in the Constitution, balanced by the responsibility to protest in a non-violent manner.

"Whenever people take to the streets to voice their concerns, they must observe their rights to protest while not endangering and engaging in violent behaviour that will prevent other people from enjoying their constitutional right guarantees," Minister Mbalula said on Sunday.

SAPS will be monitoring the protest to ensure that it happens within the rule of the law.

Minister Mbalula warned that SAPS will not tolerate lawlessness and that "any person who engages in conduct outside the perimeters of the law will face the consequences of their actions".

Under the banner #BlackMonday, the civil society movement was started in Cape Town by a group called Enough is Enough after the murder of farmer Joubert Conradie on his farm earlier this month.

South Africans are called to wear black on Monday in protest against farm murders.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum says there have been about 70 fatal attacks on farmers since January.

According to reports, supporters dressed in black are causing major traffic congestion in the Vereeniging area, N1 both north and south and the N4 Bakwena.

Minister Mbalula, who has in the past met unions such as AgriSA to listen to their concerns on the matter, acknowledged the sensitivities around the challenge of farm murders.