30 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Tshokwe King Wants Greater Proximity of Governor With Citizens

Saurimo — The king of Lunda Tshokwe people, Mwene Mwatxissengue Wa-Tembo, asked Saturday at an audience granted to the governor of Lunda Sul province, Ernesto Kiteculo, for the need to be closer to the citizen to learn about their problems and be able to solve them with wisdom.

The King, during the audience with the governor, said that only by being close to the citizen it will be possible to govern in a participatory and honest manner, as well as show certain paths of development.

However, he warned the governor of Lunda Sul province to choose the right people who want to contribute to the construction of the province, otherwise all the programmes may not be implemented.

During the meeting, the king called for extensive distribution of electricity, water, more schools, health posts, houses for teachers and nurses, as well as the construction of a dignified tomb for the late king José Satambi.

On his turn, Ernesto Kiteculo said that he will work with the support of the population and traditional authorities so that the purpose of the reconstruction of Lunda Sul is a fact.

He added that his governance will focus on improving the supply and distribution of electricity and water, building structural lines, boosting agriculture, fishing, forestry, commercial activity and tourism, with a view to economic growth in the province.

