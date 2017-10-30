Angola - 2017 Projekta Regarded As Positive

Luanda — The chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Arena, Bruno Albernaz, made on Saturday a positive and satisfactory assessment of the 14th edition of the International Exhibition of Civil Construction, Public Works, Urbanisation and Architecture Projekta 2017.

Speaking to ANGOP at the end of the awards ceremony, Bruno Albernaz said he had assessed positively this event due to the joy expressed by the exhibitors during the ceremony and the return of the projekta this year.

Bruno Albernaz said he was pleased with the visits during those three days, for the positive sign of good business and the intention of the exhibitors to participate in Projekta 2018.

"It is a great pride to be able to continue collaborating with our country so that we can increasingly help our entrepreneurs develop our economy in a way that brings wealth and creates more jobs for our people", he added.

He said there was a great change in the paradigm of the exhibitors, and there was more national industry and construction materials to show their strength and quality, for presenting themselves in a space that must present itself for what is worth and for what are the their capabilities.

He revealed that the Angolan businessmen have been to the dimension of the challenges, a factor demonstrated by the participation of more than 90 percent of Angolan companies in the fair that, increasingly, have the effort and great desire to be able to build the country.

The event took place in Luanda Bay under the motto "Projecting the future, building the present", aiming to show the set of national companies that can support the construction and decoration needs.

The 14th edition ofProjekta 2017 counted on the participation of 100 exhibitors, in an area of 5.000 square meters.