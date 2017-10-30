Angola: Governor Recognizes Role of Tocoist Church in Solving Problems

Luanda — The Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World (Tocoist) has contributed in solving problems that devastate Luanda province, thus becoming a reference partner of the Provincial Government of Luanda.

This was said to the press on Sunday by the provincial governor of Luanda, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, at the end of a visit he paid to the Tocoist Church.

The official said that Luanda faces problems of a different nature and in this context is working with the different sensibilities of civil society in which this religious congregation stands out.

"The Tocoist Church has made a valuable contribution to solving the many problems that the people of Luanda face, in which we can address issues related to basic sanitation, street lighting, drinking water supply and fighting illiteracy", he said.

He emphasized the role that this religious congregation has played in the area of education with educational institutions, from the basic to the higher education level, as well as in the execution of agricultural projects and in the field of health.

On the occasion, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho thanked the moral incentives he has received from the leadership of the Tocoist Church, emphasizing the reinforcement of the persistence in working for the population's well-being.

"When I was a municipal administrator of Icolo and Bengo, Bishop Afonso Nunes told me on several occasions that if I persisted with the dynamism and humility with which I was working, I would go very far and here I am now as governor", said the official.