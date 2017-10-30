Angola: Huíla - Recovery of Human Fabric Entails Family

Lubango — The recovery of human fabric necessarily entails the family, implying individual and collective responsibility of each member, said Saturday in Lubango, the Secretary of State for Social Action, Family and Women Issues, Ruth Mixinge.

The official was speaking at a lecture on the second day of the 6th pilgrimage to the shrine "Mama Muxima do Toco", with the theme "Recovery of the human and family fabric", in representation of the minister Victoria Correia.

She said that the problem also depends on the choices that each one makes, and the Christian woman has a double responsibility in this regard, because they are good witnesses inside their house and in the community.

"Parents have a responsibility to communicate to their children as they grow up to take responsibility, care for their bodies, school material, respect for adults, care for food, and other basic activities", he said.

According to her, one should analyze the practices and feelings that emanate for the people, in order to build a home in peace with seriousness, passing through the respect of the members, the public authorities and other social entities.

"When we can harmonize with our heart, feelings and thoughts, we can harmonize with anyone on our side", she added.

She pointed out that to build a happy family, people have to first outline happiness within each one, because it is the individual responsibility and not the government.

The pilgrimage took place on October 27-29, under the motto "Young people and the received faith".