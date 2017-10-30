Rwanda Unveils First Cricket Stadium

Yesterday, President Paul Kagame inaugurated the first every Rwanda Cricket Stadium in Gahanga Sector, Kicukiro District.

The Cricket Stadium opens after a groundbreaking partnership between the Government of Rwanda, the Rwanda Cricket Association, and a British charity - Rwanda Cricket Stadium Foundation.

Speaking at the event, President Kagame said:

"We are very happy to have this cricket pavilion and ground built and by that, we remember Christopher Shale in whose memory this stadium has been built. It is great pleasure for us Rwanda, one, to have this facility, second, to have partners and friends from UK and to introduce and spread the enjoyment of playing cricket in Rwanda for the first time."

The iconic 100-million Frw facility provides a place for Rwandans of all ages to develop and implement their cricket skills.

The Rwanda Cricket Stadiums Foundation was set up in memory of Christopher Shale, a British man who fell in love with Rwanda after travelling to Kigali ten years ago. He dreamt of building a proper ground for Rwandan cricketers but died in 2011, before he was able to carry out his plan.