30 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Former Police Officer and Constable Sentenced for Corruption

Mpumalanga — A former police detective Warrant Officer Jan Maphanga (55) who has since resigned in 2007 and Constable Sonjana Malatji (37) who is working at Witbank detectives were sentenced by Middelburg Regional court on Friday 27 October 2017 for corruption.

The duo were convicted from soliciting a bribe of R5000 from a complainant who was a victim of a house robbery in April 2007. They claimed the money will be used to pay an informer to assist in the tracing of the victims vehicle which was stolen during the robbery. The stolen vehicle it transpired was already recovered by local police and was kept at the station.

The complainant passed from natural causes after testifying. Despite, the two were sentenced to 1500 hours each and it was clearly explained to them that as from the 3rd November 2017 they must start serving their sentence, spending every weekend in prison until they finish their sentence.

The Provincial Head of the DPCI Major General Zodwa Mokoena has welcomed the sentenced.

