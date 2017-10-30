Madagascar: Four Chinese Experts Arrive in Madagascar to Fight Against Plague

Antananarivo — A group of four Chinese experts arrived Saturday in Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital, to help the African island nation fight against plague.

"We come to assist Malagasy health authorities in fighting the plague," said Wang Jian, leader of the Chinese group, adding that his group will also offer medical training to Malagasy health workers.

The group is expected to exchange views with Malagasy health and hygiene authorities as well as the UN World Health Organization (WHO), he said.

Madagascar's Ministry of Health has confirmed 126 deaths and 1,292 cases of plague, since the beginning of the spread of the plague on Aug. 1.

WHO said 65 percent of cases are presenting as pneumonic plague, rather than the usual bubonic form. Pneumonic plague is the deadliest form that can spread from human to human.

Authorities have already implemented a series of measures including postponing the new school year until Nov. 6.