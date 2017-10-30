30 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police FC Beat Musanze to Go Two Points Clear At the Top

By Peter Kamasa

Police FC beat Musanze 1-0 on Sunday at Ubworoherane Stadium in Northern Province to go two points clear at the top of the Azam Rwanda Premier League table after four rounds of matches.

The lone strike scored by Abeddy Biramahire in the 75th minute off an assist by his strike partner Justin Mico to help coach Innocent Seninga's side continue their push for the league title.

Police FC leads the table with nine points, two ahead of APR FC, AS Kigali, Rayon Sports and Mukura Victory Sports, who are second, third, four and fifth respectively.

Elsewhere, AS Kigali thrashed Gicumbi 4-0, thanks to goals from Ugandan striker Frank Kalanda in the 18th minute before Jean Claude Ndarusanze netted the second in the 75th minute. Evode Ntwali and Ally Niyonzima scored other goals in the 85th and 90th minutes respectively.

In another game played on Sunday, Miroplast FC and Bugesera shared spoils in a goalless draw at Mironko grounds. Miroplast and Bugesera are 12th and 13th with four points each.

Defending champions Rayon Sports, who won 3-0 against Kirehe FC on Saturday to temporarily lead the table, dropped to fourth.

Sunday

AS Kigali 4-0 Gicumbi

Miroplast 0-0 Bugesera

Musanze 0-1 Police FC

