30 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Police Warn Against Staged Gang Violence Footage

The South African Police Service has warned the public against the circulation of false and staged footage of gang violence, saying it does not assist in the fight against crime.

"Falsified information on crime wastes the public resources spent on investigating and it is a punishable conduct. We call on our people not to circulate or create these, as they do not contribute positively to our fight against crime," Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday.

This follows the circulation of a staged video on social media networks. In the video, a green Citi Golf appears driving slowly through a residential area when at least one of the passengers opens fire on men gathered on the sidewalk. This is followed by two men returning fire as the car drives on.

The Minister said those found responsible for these false images and footage will be brought to book and face the consequences for perpetuating such acts.

Meanwhile, Minister Mbalula committed to working with the communities to end gang violence.

