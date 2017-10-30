Namibia: Nedbank Explains Pick 'N Pay Double Deductions Error

NEDBANK Namibia's Thursday afternoon statement regarding the recent double deductions that some customers experienced on card transactions at Pick n Pay states that the retailer in no way benefited from the double deductions, meaning that the retailer did not receive two payments for the same transaction.

Their statement follows Pick n Pay Namibia's statement two weeks ago where the retailer called for calm over duplicate swiping deductions.

Pick n Pay at the time said there were technical errors with the acquiring bank, where duplicate deductions of card transactions at various Pick n Pay Namibia stores countrywide were made.

Nedbank said the double deductions which relate to some purchases that occurred on 13 October are under investigation by the bank to establish the cause of the glitch.

Since the 13th, the incident has not been repeated and according to Nedbank Namibia, the reimbursements of clients banking at three of the country's largest banks have already been successfully concluded, with Nedbank's facilitation.

Gernot de Klerk, the bank's head of marketing & communications, said the bank's security systems are firmly intact, given the compliance of the bank to best global standards of Europay, Mastercard and Visa security measures. EMV compliance standards are the global benchmark for the integrity of a bank's inherent security features.

"We are working closely with our colleagues in the banking industry to ensure that all clients impacted by this matter have their accounts duly credited," said De Klerk, adding that most clients impacted have been refunded.

"We understand, however, that one of the commercial banks has unfortunately implemented Nedbank Namibia's refund instructions incorrectly, with the effect that their clients' accounts have been debited, instead of credited. We have assured the impacted bank of Nedbank's support while they attempt to reverse their error."

Pick n Pay, in their statement, said "due to technical errors with our acquiring bank, there have been duplicate deductions of card transactions at various Pick n Pay Namibia stores countrywide."

The retailer further described a WhatsApp message advising the public to refrain from "swiping cards at Pick n Pay due to the retailer's system "apparently being hacked and cards being cloned", as a malicious rumour