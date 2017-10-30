Botswana: Saleshando Attacks Masisi

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) president Dumelang Saleshando has scoffed at Vice President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi's presidential ambitions, dismissing him as an "overgrown child" not suitable for national office. Saleshando was addressing an Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) consultative meeting at Chedu Choga hall in Francistown on Thursday. "Despite the challenges we (the UDC) are facing, there is no doubt that we are going to take over power by 2019," said a confident Saleshando amid a thunderous round of applause from the crowd. Saleshando said BDP threats are nothing and will not deter the UDC.

According to Saleshando, there is no way the UDC will fail to wrestle power from the BDP because "its leader has no attributes of a mature leader." Singling out some of the alleged failures by Masisi, Saleshando said he has tried in vain to eradicate abject poverty amongst Batswana through his backyard gardening programme. Masisi also dismally failed to transform the country's education system, he said. In fact, Saleshando charged that Masisi worsened the situation, saying the country has been posting poor results. "Re kopane le Mabijo gompieno (We are going to be facing the wittiest and flippant opponent in Masisi come 2019).

Masisi is an overgrown child. Ke gore fela maemo a mo ratile (It is only that he is lucky with powerful positions of authority)," said a dissing Saleshando. Saleshando added that Masisi will only be a president for 18 months - April 1 2018 until October 2019. "Batswana have already taken a decision of not voting the BDP in 2019. This is the information that we are gathering as we traverse the breadth and length of Botswana," declared Saleshando optimistically. Efforts to get a comment from Masisi drew a blank, as the VP referred this writer to his Private Secretary whose was not reachable until press time. BDP Secretary General, Mpho Balopi was also not available for comment, as his mobile was off air.