Botswana: Bera Promises to Keep the Lights On

Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) will ensure that the country has uninterrupted supply of power. Chief Operating Officer at the newly established Authority, Duncan Morotsi told the media on Monday that generation of electricity will be opened for everyone to participate including individuals and companies to ensure enough supply of energy. The Authority, according to Morotsi, is currently setting tariffs and will be responsible for approval of them. BERA will be responsible for among others regulation of the whole energy value chain which include gas and petroleum products.

The organisation will also be responsible for licensing filling stations in Botswana as well as transportation of petroleum products. BERA started operating at the beginning of last month and therefore means the Authority is still incapacitated to full carry out its duties. However Morotsi said the expectation is to have offices in other major areas such as Francistown and Lobatse. BERA's Inspection, Supervision and Environmental Compliance officer Matsapa Motswetla said they would be working hand in hand with other organisations such as Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS0 to ensure that products are of acceptable standards.

He said the coming of BERA into existence will also minimize cases of fuel and oil spillages which could have devastating effects on the environment. This he said would be implemented by the Department of Environmental Affairs with the overall objective being to reduce pollution. Motswetla said the Authority is currently coming up with regulatory frameworks which will ensure cases of pollution are minimised. BERA was formed through an Act of Parliament of 2016 responsible for providing an efficient regulatory framework for the regulatory sector.

Some of its duties include ensuring sustainable and secure supplies in the regulated sector; setting and maintaining service standards; ensuring that tariffs in the regulated sector are fixed on the basis of a tariff methodology that has been set up in a transparent manner taking into account government policy on cross subsidies between classes of consumers. BERA will also ensure that the regulation of the energy sector is done in accordance with the best international regulatory practice. The Authority will regulate electricity supply, mines and minerals, petroleum (exploration and production) Botswana Power Corporation and control of goods, prices and other charges.