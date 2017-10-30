Botswana: Decentralisation Key to Service Delivery - Matambo

Hukuntsi — Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Kenneth Matambo says decentralised services is a key determinant to service delivery.

Giving the keynote address during the official launch of the Hukuntsi revenue office and staff houses on October 26, Mr Matambo said the public service sector used to grapple with unproductive service delivery, but that through the decentralisation strategy, productivity was enhanced.

He hailed his ministry's efforts to promote decentralisation by being responsive to communities' needs, irrespective of geographical locations in order to bring services closer to the people.

Mr Matambo said the decentralisation strategy would contribute significantly to close existing gaps as residents would not have to travel long distances to seek services from other villages and cities.

He said the strategy was ideal as it helped to reduce congestion of activities from the centre of the periphery.

Meanwhile, Mr Matambo said the project comprised of a revenue office and six staff houses. He explained that the project had been financed at the tune of P42 million and that the expected date of completion was August 2018.

He urged contractors to subscribe to project efficiency whereby the project was timely delivered, within budget and specifications.

He added that since they had been trusted with a responsibility, they had to make sure that both government and the community were satisfied.

He noted that contractors often struggled with the balance between time, cost and quality, and he encouraged them to develop a clear view on project efficiency and effectiveness.

He added that government would not entertain any cost overruns, as there were no other reserved funds or variation in cost overruns.

As for the supervising consultants, he urged them to ensure that specifications were followed so that a quality project was delivered to the Kgalagadi community.

Mr Matambo also pleaded with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Development to ensure the preventive maintenance of the facilities.

He said there were lots of benefits from the project as the contractor had already created 47 employment opportunities for the local community, adding that it was commendable.

He implored staff members to shun corruption, adding that they were an easy target to corrupters.

In his welcome remarks, Kgosi Merapelo Tshweneyagae hailed the project, saying the development would have a positive impact on the lives of community members.

He said many people would save money and time and get help within easy reach rather than travelling long distances to get assistance.

He also said community members would secure job opportunities that would improve their lives.

For his part, Loft Architect Consultant, Mr Phuthegang Galethame said the project has kick started although they started a bit late due to lack of gravel, but that the situation was arrested as they were given rights to source it from one of the neighbouring villages.

He also said they encountered challenges with accessibility layout at the staff houses site, but that through the assistance of the land board and other relevant authorities, they managed to rescue the situation.

Mr Galethame promised that the project would be delivered on time and within budget.

In his closing remarks, Assistant Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Service and area MP, Mr Itumeleng Moipisi hailed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for their responsiveness to community needs.

He said the development would bring meaningful developments to their area, and also called for cordial and productive working relationships between employees and employers.

Source : BOPA