South Africa: Underworld Tracing Operation Nets Two More for Camps Bay Restaurant Shooting

An intense tracing operation led by the Hawks has led to the arrest of two more men, who were on the run for more than five weeks, for a shooting in Camps Bay in April that was linked to the underworld.

The duo were arrested within 15 minutes of each other in Mitchells Plain on Friday.

They were expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

News24 understands that the men, aged 29 and 31 years, were on the run for nearly 40 days before a team, that included Hawks and crime intelligence members, managed to trace and detain them.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha confirmed the arrests to News24.

The arrests bring to six the number of suspects nabbed for the shooting, in which two patrons were wounded in Café Caprice on April 17.

It is understood there are no other suspects in the matter.

In an exclusive interview with News24 in September, controversial businessman Nafiz Modack claimed that he was the intended target of the Café Caprice shooting.

"That particular day, we were supposed to have a meeting there. At the last minute, I cancelled," he said.

Modack has been heading a group intent on taking over nightclub security from a more established grouping.

This takeover has resulted in violence and several shootings.

News24