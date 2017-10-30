30 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Underworld Tracing Operation Nets Two More for Camps Bay Restaurant Shooting

Tagged:

Related Topics

An intense tracing operation led by the Hawks has led to the arrest of two more men, who were on the run for more than five weeks, for a shooting in Camps Bay in April that was linked to the underworld.

The duo were arrested within 15 minutes of each other in Mitchells Plain on Friday.

They were expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

News24 understands that the men, aged 29 and 31 years, were on the run for nearly 40 days before a team, that included Hawks and crime intelligence members, managed to trace and detain them.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha confirmed the arrests to News24.

The arrests bring to six the number of suspects nabbed for the shooting, in which two patrons were wounded in Café Caprice on April 17.

It is understood there are no other suspects in the matter.

In an exclusive interview with News24 in September, controversial businessman Nafiz Modack claimed that he was the intended target of the Café Caprice shooting.

"That particular day, we were supposed to have a meeting there. At the last minute, I cancelled," he said.

Modack has been heading a group intent on taking over nightclub security from a more established grouping.

This takeover has resulted in violence and several shootings.

News24

South Africa

New Tender Process on Cards for Social Grant Payments

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa will use an open tender process to find providers for three… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.