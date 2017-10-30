Ghana: 286 Admitted Into ICAG Membership

press release

The 29th Graduation and Admission ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) and the second Graduation and Admission ceremony of the year 2017, has taken place in Accra.

The annual event formalizes the admission of new members into the fold of the Institute's current membership and provides the platform to award certificates to some of the new members who have qualified through successfully passing all three levels of the Chartered Accountants (CA) professional examinations.

A total of two hundred and eighty-six (286) qualified accountants, comprising two hundred and forty-eight (248) Chartered Accountants who successfully completed the Chartered Accountants (CA) Professional programme in May, this year; seventy-seven (77) Post-Chartered Diploma graduands in Treasury and Financial Risk Management and Public Financial Management; and eight (8) who pursued the Accountancy Technician Scheme West Africa (ATSWA) programme, were received into the membership of ICAG.

Prince Nyamekye emerged the overall best candidate for Level three in the May 2017 professional examinations while Emmanuel Appiah-Domson and Wise Amega emerged the overall best candidates in Levels one and two, respectively.

In an address delivered on his behalf, the Minister for Education and Guest of Honour, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, underscored the importance of quality training and education in the human capital development agenda of government, adding that the effective performance of an organization depended not only on the availability of financial resources, but also on the quality and competence of its workforce.

Government, Dr Opoku-Prempeh said, was, therefore, very appreciative of ICAG's contribution to the human capital development of not only Ghana, but also of the West Africa sub-region at large.

He reminded the newly-qualified accountants of government's expectation of their role as professional accountants in working hard to sustain Ghana's middle income status and urged them to support the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Central Bank and other relevant state institutions in the management of their finances.

He told the new accountants to avoid petty compromises and questionable shortcuts, uphold the ethical principles of the Institute and exhibit the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh assured ICAG of the Education Ministry's full support and urged ICAG to tap into the resources of the Ministry as and when it required such support.

The president of ICAG, Mr Christian Sottie, in an address, extended a hand of warm welcome to the new members into the fraternity of professional accountants.

Mr Sottie disclosed that ICAG's mentoring of the Liberia Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants (LICPA) had yielded results with two Liberian citizens who sat for the CA professional examinations had qualified for admission into the institute's membership.

He urged the new members to approach their duties as professional accountants with responsibility and accountability, adding that good corporate governance, effective internal control, proper risk assessment and business ethics should be their guiding principles.

He stressed the need for accountants to be aware of their responsibilities to investors, to society and to the highest standards of professional probity and competence.

This awareness, Mr Sottie said, called for a keen interest in all Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes and Specialized Chartered Diploma courses offered by the institute in order to update knowledge in current developments.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)