30 October 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: I'll Support the Modernisation of Agriculture to Maximize Production - Kennedy Nyarko Osei

The Deputy Minister Designate for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has stressed the need to employ modern methods to ensure maximum benefits and profitability of agriculture production.

Mr Osei said agriculture would be profitable if the necessary machinery and inputs were made available to the ordinary farmer through high purchase and at a farmer support centre where all the machinery are collected together in a pool for rental.

He recommended the use of high yielding seedlings and the application of fertiliser as the options for improving the sector.

Mr Osei was speaking when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday for vetting.

Responding to a question by the Minority Leader, Hon Haruna Iddrisu, on whether or not fertiliser should be free or subsidised, the Deputy Minister Designate said, even though free distribution would have been ideal, government could not afford to give out fertiliser for free due to the limited resources available to it and that government should subsidise fertiliser and make it available to all farmers.

Mr Osei pledged to support the substantive Minister for agriculture in his efforts to introduce incentives to livestock farmers by giving them free vaccines and breeds and also through the 'one district one factory' project to produce enough feed to support the livestock industry.

He also pledged to work diligently to support the fight against armyworm infestations on the country's farmlands and ensure that irrigation was maximised for an all-year-round farming.

About Kennedy Nyarko Osei

Kennedy Nyarko Osei is 45 years old and holds a Certificate, Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma and Bsc in Marketing, all from the Moor Hall Cookham Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 9QH - UK. He also holds an EMBA Project Management from the University of Ghana.

Prior to being elected Member of Parliament, Akim Swedru Constituency, he worked and occupied various positions in the Marketing Department with HorebSpedition Company Ltd, Jospong Consortium, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd. He was also the general manager at J A Plant Pool Ghana Ltd.

In Parliament, he has served on the Judiciary Committee of Parliament, Local Government and Rural Development Committee of Parliament and as chairman, and vice chairman of the Environment, Science and Technology Committee.

He is married with a child.

Source: ISD (Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah)

Ghana

