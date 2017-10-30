Botswana: Tsogwane Implores Parents to Play Active Role in Education

Xhumo — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Slumber Tsogwane has implored parents to participate in the education of their children.

Minister Tsogwane said this during a kgotla meeting in Xhumo on October 26.

He encouraged parents to make a significant impact in the education of their children by working collectively with teachers towards building a good future for the next generation.

Parents, he said, should ensure that their children received good and quality education that could mould them into responsible leaders for the country.

Mr Tsogwane advised parents to educate children on the importance of education, saying their role on education should be visible.

Mr Tsogwane further urged parents to instill good conduct and discipline amongst their children, and to coach them on how they were expected to handle themselves, especially in school premises.

He said it was essential to teach them to have respect towards teachers, noting that there were cases of assault by students on teachers.

He stated that such kind of conduct was a disappointment on the part of parents, saying they needed to work and commit to good parenting skills.

The minister noted that vandalism had also escalated in schools and that it was a serious concern, citing that in some instances electric cables and windows were destroyed.

Mr Tsogwane said parents needed to teach their children to treat schools as their second homes, stating that in some schools, boarding facilities were not in a good state as they had been damaged by students.

A lot of funds, he said, were channeled towards the maintenance of school buildings, adding that they could be used to finance other critical projects.

Selling of drugs in schools, he observed, was done by older members of society, saying those privy to information of drug distributors in schools should report them to the police.

The Village Development Committee chairperson, Mr Lawrence Nkhisang complained that there was lack of accommodation for nurses, expressing concern that the Economic Stimulus Programme housing project was delayed.

Mr Nkhisang said there was no police officer in the village due to lack of accommodation, adding that they did not also have a veterinary officer.

He requested a computer and a printer for the kgotla office.

One of the residents, Mr Joseph Masu said the conduct of teachers in schools was disappointing, and another resident, Ms Galetlhoke Moroka requested radio lessons to be re-introduced at Xhumo Primary School.

Source : BOPA