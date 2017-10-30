Mauritius: Bilateral Meeting On Economic and Trade Cooperation Between Mauritius and Seychelles

press release

The Financial Secretary, Mr Dev Manraj, chaired a bilateral meeting between Mauritius and Seychelles on 28 October 2017 at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (MOFED), in respect of the requisite processes in view of enhancing economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The Mauritian delegation comprised representatives from the following institutions: MOFED, the State Trading Corporation, the Board of investment, Business Mauritius, the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Agricultural Marketing Board, and the Freeport Operators Association.

The Seychelles delegation consisted of representatives from the Consulate of Mauritius in Seychelles and the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce.

The two delegations held discussions on potential trade opportunities between the two countries with regard to commodities such as rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers, edible oil and pharmaceutical products, amongst others.

It was proposed that a delegation comprising the State Trade Corporation, the Agricultural Marketing Board, Business Mauritius, the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Board of Investment would visit Seychelles shortly.

A delegation from Seychelles would visit Mauritius during the third week of November 2017 to finalise discussions on the above-mentioned trade opportunities with their Mauritian counterparts.