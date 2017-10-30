Malawi: I'm the Only President - Mutharika

Thyolo — President Peter Mutharika on Sunday said he will no longer hold his patience on the self acclaimed president of the purported republic of Thyolo and Mulanje, saying his claim could bring anarchy in Malawi.

Mutharika said this at Chonde in Mulanje during the 10th anniversary of Mulhako wa Alhomwe.

"There is a certain man who wants to be president of Thyolo and Mulanje. Let me tell this young man and his committee that 'do not push my patience," he warned.

The President said he had met "the young man" with his group three times at the state house on the issue, but after the meetings, Wandale still maintained that he was the president of the two districts.

Mutharika, therefore, said he had set up a committee headed by the Ministry of Lands to talk to all estate owners who had idle land that can be transferred peacefully to people.

"I explained all these issues to him, but what he wants is to become president of Mulanje and Thyolo.

There will be no president for these districts. I am the only president in this country," Mutharika said.

He added that he was aware that Wandale was being funded by a politician and businessman whom he did not disclose, adding the politician was also the one who funded a slanderous 'African confidential article' which was published four weeks ago,

"And now he if funding this gentleman to break this country. I'm asking this man to stop this nonsense once and for all," said Mutharika.

Wandale has been on the headlines for organizing meetings with people of the two districts where he promises them land and declared the districts a republic independent from the main Malawi.