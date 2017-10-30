Kenya: J Blessing Partners With Pace to Promote Local Art Industry

Television and music producer Jibril Blessing, alias J Blessing, has partnered with headphones maker PACE Communications Limited to support Kenya's art industry. The partnership has seen the formation of a foundation that will help in identifying and promoting talented young Kenyans.

The Kenyan designed headphones were launched in Kenya two weeks ago at iHub in Nairobi. Pace Communication chief executive Larry Liu told ActScene that he was drawn to J Blessing's inspiring story adding that he seemed honest in his work.

"First of all he is inspirational and genuine. I like to work with people who have a vision just like us. We met and decided to come up with the foundation. I have a dream and I don't know how to achieve it, but Blessing has the connections but no resources and that is why we partnered," said Mr Liu.

Blessing said the reason he chose to partner with PACE was because of their vision. "The vision behind it is amazing. I have always been working with upcoming artistes whenever I can. Liu is a selfless person, and with him we will bring good music," he said.

He added that the project was extra special because it was created by Kenyans and he cannot wait to introduce it to the world.

"Personally it feels good to see something that has been done by Kenyans competing with other international products.

He said the foundation will support Kenyan talent in music, acting, poetry and dancing. "We sat down with Larry and I got to understand what he wanted to achieve and apparently it was the same thing which is art,"

Blessing reveals that, as a producer in the industry, people always write to him seeking help, which is not easy. With the foundation he is now happy that he will now be in a position to help more artistes.

He was categorical that the foundation will not only help musicians but anyone in the art industry even those who are in sports. What they will be looking for are individuals who've been in the industry for some time and haven't yet made a breakthrough or gotten a chance to be noticed. With PACE Link foundation, they will use seasoned professionals to help them reach out to upcoming artistes.

So far, PACE has identified two people whose work will be released next month.

"This is part of my purpose and I'm so excited about what we are doing in linking people who deserve a chance in their life to be noticed and appreciated. It is a moment of my life," said Blessing.

Blessing had a hand in launching various musicians including Willy Paul and music video producer Young Walace.

The Bluetooth pace headphones have 3D sound quality and up to 35 hours of battery life. They are available online and at their office at iHub and will soon open a retail shop in CBD.