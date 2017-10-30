28 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Alune Wade to Headline Safaricom Jazz

By Josephine Mosongo

Senegalese vocalist and bassist Alune Wade will be the leading act at the Safaricom Jazz Lounge which will be held on Saturday, November 4, at Uhuru Gardens. Wade has had a long career in the music industry, three decades, and in that time has worked with renowned artistes like Senegalese Ishmael Lo.

"We are honoured to be hosting yet another influential African Jazz musician who has not only played a role in exposing African music to the world but who also is a master at cross-cultural collaboration," said Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

Wade's latest album, Havana-Paris-Dakar, is a collaboration with Cuban pianist Harold Lopez-Nussa and has tracks like Animata, Petit Pays, Sagô; Guajira, Yarahya, Aye Africa, Salimata, Independence Cha Cha, Nussa Solo, Dom, Seydou and Senegal.

"The main objective of Safaricom Jazz is to enable Kenyan artistes to interact and collaborate with their international counterparts. So far we have had Edward Parseen and the Different Faces Band, Swahili Jazz Band, Shamsi Music and the Nairobi Horns Project share the stage with some of the world's top jazz performers," said Mr Collymore.

Proceeds from all ticket sales will be donated to the Ghetto Classics Music program based in Korogocho.

