Kenya: Security Concerns as KCPE Candidates Rehearse for Tuesday Exams

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education is grappling with serious security challenges in more than 25 counties in Western Kenya which remain volatile after an election boycott, as it prepares to roll out national examinations.

Distribution of this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam papers has already kicked off, ahead of the start of the KCPE exams on Tuesday.

More than a million candidates will sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams this year, with the rehearsals set for Monday.

The candidates will begin with their Mathematics, English language and composition exams on Tuesday.

Kiswahili lugha and insha will be done on the second day.

The three-day KCPE examination is scheduled to end on November 2, with the candidates expected to sit for their Science and Religious Studies papers then

A total of 1,003,556 candidates will sit the KCPE exams while 615,773 will sit for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) which formally kick off November 3.

All form four candidates who registered for Home Science practicals will undertake the examination on Monday after it was postponed following disruptions of the examination's schedule because of the repeat presidential election.