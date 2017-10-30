Kenya: President Kenyatta to Be Declared Winner of Fresh Poll Monday Afternoon

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to announce President Uhuru Kenyatta (Jubilee Party) the winner of last week's fresh presidential election after the conclusion of the poll in participating polling centres.

IEBC Vice Chairperson Consolata Nkatha announced Monday afternoon that the Commission had taken a decision to declare the results after holding a plenary meeting in which it was resolved to proceed with the announcement without holding elections in parts of Nyanza.

"The Commission could not immediately determine an appropriate and practical time in compliance with Section 55 (b) of the Election Act which requires that when an election is postponed it should be held at the earliest practical time," Nkatha stated.

"Having completed the verification process in respect to 266 constituencies where the election was held, the Commission in accordance with Section 55 (b3) of the Elections Act has directed a return to the elections be made having been satisfied that the results of the election shall not be affected by voting in the electoral areas where voting was postponed," she explained.

Verified results at IEBC's National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday indicated President Kenyatta was leading with 7,483,895 votes in 266 out of 291 constituencies where the election took place.

IEBC was unable to hold an election in most of the Nyanza region where 25 constituencies did not participate in Thursday's poll due to a volatile security situation occasioned by violent protests.

On Friday, the Commission cancelled scheduled elections in the affected constituencies set for Saturday even as it continued to mobile its staff in the region who failed to show up in poling centres citing insecurity and intimidation.

Some of the election officials were even forced to take refuge at police stations, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati told the press at the National Tallying Centre on Friday last week.

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga who has only accumulated 73,228 votes in the 266 constituencies which include the Diaspora has since announcing his decision to boycott the election on October 10 maintained that an election will not happen, unless a fresh one is organized within 90 days.

He has recently said he will make a declaration on Monday with regards to the way forward following the declaration of the October 26 presidential election results, an election he has described as a sham.

According to the tally at Bomas, Thirdway Alliance candidate Ekuru Aukot had garnered 21,333 votes from the 266 constituencies with Alliance for Real Change leader Abduba Dida having secured 14,107 votes.

Independent candidates Japheth Kaluyu, Michael Wainaina, Joseph Nyagah, and Cyrus Jirongo had 8,281, 6,007, 5,554 and 3,823 votes respectively.

In the Diaspora constituency comprising five countries, President Kenyatta the highest amount of votes standing at 1,298 votes followed by Odinga at 20.

Aukot secured 19 votes, Dida coming in fourth place with 11.

Wainaina and Nyaga had two and one vote respectively in the Diaspora with Kaluyu and Jirongo securing none.

The Diaspora constituency comprises of thee polling centres in Tanzania (two in Dar es Salaam, one in Arusha), two in Kampala Uganda, two in Kigali Rwanda, one in Bujumbura, Burundi and two in Pretoria, South Africa.

IEBC tally further placed the number of valid votes cast during the election at 7,616,217 which translated to a 42.36 per cent turnout.