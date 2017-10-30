South Africa: The Violence of Our Public Spaces

opinion

It is the arrogant assumption of entitlement of those who are employed, who are upwardly mobile and who are inured from the vicissitudes of real, grinding poverty that they alone are eligible to own our public spaces, especially in affluent areas.

One morning recently on my way to work, I noticed a man creating art on the pavement where an empty space had previously existed. The man had made use of a tossed-away old workstation and there, using what appeared to be rudimentary equipment, he'd beaver away on wooden blocks onto which he'd carve out and chisel abstract designs and lineated animals before painting them. He always seemed to be hard at work, oblivious to the world as the morning rush hour hurtled past him. At night, he would simply reconstitute his desk so that he could sleep under it. Being in one of those cars which drove past him myself, I never found time to stop. But I always liked what I saw, and after days of passivity, I resolved to try to support him. I had meant to stop by this past weekend with my little daughter; perhaps to buy for her room the geometric looking tigers he'd...