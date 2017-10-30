30 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Violence of Our Public Spaces

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Kalim Rajab

It is the arrogant assumption of entitlement of those who are employed, who are upwardly mobile and who are inured from the vicissitudes of real, grinding poverty that they alone are eligible to own our public spaces, especially in affluent areas.

One morning recently on my way to work, I noticed a man creating art on the pavement where an empty space had previously existed. The man had made use of a tossed-away old workstation and there, using what appeared to be rudimentary equipment, he'd beaver away on wooden blocks onto which he'd carve out and chisel abstract designs and lineated animals before painting them. He always seemed to be hard at work, oblivious to the world as the morning rush hour hurtled past him. At night, he would simply reconstitute his desk so that he could sleep under it. Being in one of those cars which drove past him myself, I never found time to stop. But I always liked what I saw, and after days of passivity, I resolved to try to support him. I had meant to stop by this past weekend with my little daughter; perhaps to buy for her room the geometric looking tigers he'd...

South Africa

New Tender Process on Cards for Social Grant Payments

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa will use an open tender process to find providers for three… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.