30 October 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: PSP Compares Education to Three-Legged Pot

By Kefilwe Selotlegeng

Xhumo — Permanent Secretary to the President and also patron of Xhumo Primary School, Mr Carter Morupisi has urged parents to play an active role in their children's education.

Mr Morupisi said this at the school's prize giving ceremony recently, saying it was becoming a concern that parents abdicated that role to teachers forgetting that the education system was like a three-legged pot that required all legs to be active in order for it to work.

He said in many schools across the country, one of the most common problems was disengaged parents who do not attend PTA meetings and were passive in the running of the schools.

Mr Morupisi said teachers could only do so much during school time, and that it was parent's obligation to augment teacher's efforts after school and during school holidays.

He said parents must make deliberate efforts to support schools by continuously monitoring the performance of their children and attending all school functions which required their presence.

Mr Morupisi said education was not only a means of developing talents, but inculcating physical, moral, social and spiritual values in an individual to assist them to cope in facing the real world.

He commended all students who were honoured, saying they were reaping the rewards of their dedication and perseverance.

He said they could achieve if they studied hard, respected parents and teachers and believed in themselves, saying they were pupils who progressed from grade D to attain grade A.

He applauded all Xhumo Primary School teachers for their commitment to nurturing the future of the young ones, noting that it was through their daily guidance and leadership that pupils continued to excel in their studies.

Mr Morupisi said he was humbled and gratified because the day also marked three years since he pledged to partner with the school as its patron.

He pledged P300 for each A pupil and P200 for each B pupil, saying he would fulfill the pledge annually as his commitment to the choice of success in the school.

BRES, a citizen owned company which has also adopted the school, donated P10 000.

Source : BOPA

