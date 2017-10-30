Botswana: Govt to Tackle Challenges

Maun — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has assured Ngamiland people that government will address challenges facing them and the nation at large.

However he said such challenges would only be addressed one at a time through the national budget.

Mr Masisi, who was speaking at the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) rally in Maun East on October 28 said in view of the challenges, President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama will during his national address in a few weeks' time highlight some of the solutions.

He said government was aware of the challenges which included human and wildlife conflict, illegal fishing, unemployment, poor performance in schools and challenges of working conditions among others.

Mr Masisi who is also the party chairperson said government was also considerate about the public service and would address their challenges when resources permitted.

He noted that government spent about P102 million addressing HIV and AIDS, a sign that the Botswana government was considerate about its citizens while the Ministry of Health and Wellness' budget amounted to about P7.2 billion in total.

Further, he pointed out that the Member of Parliament for Maun East, Mr Konstantinos Markus was a great leader who strongly represented his constituents in Parliament.

He said Mr Markus was the brainchild behind the introduction of the P10 million constituency fund introduced this year adding that government may increase the funds if resources permitted.

He informed the Maun East constituents that their Member of Parliament was fearless and spoke against issues affecting them such as human and wildlife conflicts, illegal fishing, animal diseases and others.

Mr Markus appreciated the VP and the BDP government for good governance and commitment to Batswana needs.

Mr Markus said the BDP will win all the five constituencies in the North West region including Chobe.

Mr Markus expressed disappointment regarding the recent Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak as the disease seemed to be at bay for a long period.

