30 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eldoret Catholic Bishop Cornelius Korir Is Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Renowned Catholic Bishop of Eldoret Diocese, Cornelius Korir, is dead.

The 67-year-old Bishop was pronounced dead on Monday morning on arrival at the Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital in Eldoret after a short illness.

Officials at the diocese confirmed the passing on of the bishop.

The Chairperson of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Chairman Philip Anyolo of Homa Bay Diocese said the bishop was scheduled to travel to Nairobi's Karen Hospital for treatment on Monday morning.

"But when a father went to check on him in the morning, he had to be rushed to hospital where it was confirmed that he was no more," Bishop Anyolo told journalists in Eldoret.

He described his death as a big blow to the diocese and the Catholic Church at large, describing him as a "person who was very close to very many people."

Alex Tolgos, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor sent his condolences to the entire church, describing the deceased a "great man and leader."

Bishop Anyolo said there will be prayers daily at the diocese as part of burial preparations but no tentative date has been given.

"I ask all of us in Kenya and all the people of good will to pray for him," he said.

Bishop Korir will be remembered as a peacemaker, having played a pivotal role in quelling tensions in Eldoret and the larger Rift Valley in 2007 following violence sparked by the disputed presidential election that led to deaths of more than 1,100 people - many of them from the region.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the deceased as a "great religious leader and an excellent peacemaker."

"I join the Catholic Church in mourning a great religious leader whose exemplary service calls for emulation by others," President Kenyatta said in a statement from his press team.

He added: "In this hour of sorrow, and on behalf of the people and Government of Kenya, I convey my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Catholic church, and the family and friends of the late Bishop Korir."

Kenya

Nakumatt Wins Accolade

When the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) recently announced Nakumatt Rwanda as the winner of its Best Taxpayer Award of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.