Kenya: All Set for Tuesday Start of KCPE Exams - Matiangi

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says all is set for the Kenya Certificate of Primary School Education (KCPE) examinations and assured of tight security during the exercise.

Speaking after assessing the rehearsals at the Githurai Primary School, Matiangi stated that everything has been put in place to ensure the exams proceed smoothly.

He called on everyone including political leaders not to disrupt the program to ensure candidates have peace of mind while sitting for their papers.

"We will give you all the support you need to do your exams and we have made all the necessary plans and we are ready to mount and to carry on with the exams. I want to wish you well in those exams and to assure you that we will manage the exams with the same zeal and focus that we did last year," he assured.

The Kenya National Examination Council Chairman George Magoha stressed the need for the students to avoid cheating and stated that there has been no leakage of the examinations.

"The examination is simple and it has not been seen by anybody. When you start seeing it tomorrow, we will all start seeing it at the same time. I have also come to assure you that we have made sure that the facilities that we are going to use are reasonable and nothing will affect you because we know that children are always next to God," he said.

More than a million candidates will sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) starting with Mathematics, English language and composition.

