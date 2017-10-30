South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Mpumalanga's Mabuza Reportedly Set to Endorse Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Mpumalanga Premier and ANC provincial chairperson David "DD" Mabuza has been playing his cards close to his chest about which presidential candidate he's backing ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December. With branch nominations nearing completion, word is that the ANC's kingmaker province could, as soon as this week, give its blessing to ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Millions of rand are said to have disappeared from a farm near Barberton in Mpumalanga in 2010 - R14-million in cash to be exact, although officially the amount was said to have been R1,200. The farm belongs to Mpumalanga premier and strongman, David "DD" Mabuza, and it is from here where, they say, provincial matters have been run ever since.

Mabuza's tight grip on the levers of power - former president Thabo Mbeki on Friday said it was a mistake linking government positions to ANC positions - has so far meant that his province has been able to drive a convincing "unity" campaign in the ANC. Under him, party membership in the province ballooned - some say in ways that are not always entirely above board. Whereas Mpumalanga had the fifth biggest delegation to the ANC's 2012...