30 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Cop Arrested for Allegedly Selling Police Guns, Ammo to Criminals

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman and a suspected accomplice have been arrested for allegedly selling police issued ammunition and weapons.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the 46-year-old warrant officer from Bayview police station in Chatsworth and his 50-year-old accomplice were nabbed following an undercover operation.

"The Hawks Anti-Corruption Task Team 'worked' with the duo posing as criminals and managed to purchase lots of ammunition, bullet proof vests, pepper spray and police uniforms."

Both men were arrested on Friday and will appear at the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

South Africa

