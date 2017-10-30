30 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bishop Cornelius Korir Dies in Eldoret

By Barnabas Bii

Bishop Cornelius Korir, 67, of the Eldoret Catholic Diocese is dead.

Bishop Korir was pronounced dead on arrival at St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret on Monday morning.

"He developed complications at his Elgon View home and was taken to the hospital but unfortunately passed on," said a worker at the local church.

He was set to be flown to Karen hospital in Nairobi later today for specialised treatment.

Bishop Korir took over leadership of Eldoret Diocese from Bishop John Njenga after he was transferred to Mombasa before his retirement.

A mass in memory of the bishop is scheduled for 1pm at the Eldoret Cathedral where he served.

Bishop Korir played a key role in the restoration of peace in the North Rift during the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

More to follow.

