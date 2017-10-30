Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Renowned Bishop Korir

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Bishop Cornelius Korir of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, describing him as a great religious leader and an excellent peacemaker.

The President said he was deeply saddened by the death of Bishop Koriri, saying the Bishop led a life of simplicity and service aided by his strong character and independent mind.

"I join the Catholic Church in mourning a great religious leader whose exemplary service calls for emulation by others," President Kenyatta said.

He added: "In this hour of sorrow, and on behalf of the people and Government of Kenya, I convey my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Catholic church, and the family and friends of the late Bishop Korir."

President Kenyatta said Bishop Korir's work for peace and understanding between Kenyans of different faiths deserves the warmest commendation, saying the Bishop discharged his duties of leadership with great distinction.

Bishop Korir played a key role in the restoration of peace in the North Rift during the 2007/2008 post-election violence.