30 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Cape Water Crisis - Faqs and Honest Answers

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Helen Zille

In the past weeks I have been inundated with questions about the water crisis in Cape Town and the Western Cape. Here is a summary of the answers to the most frequently asked questions on the topic.

Will we run out of water?

Not if the City reaches its supply augmentation targets in time and everyone stays within (and preferably below) the daily use limit of 87 litres per person.

This means:

A shower to the maximum of 2 minutes (20 litres);

Drinking water (2 litres);

Daily hygiene - brushing teeth, washing hands etc. (4 litres);

Doing the dishes and laundry (23 litres);

Three toilet flushes (27 litres).

The above usage totals 80 litres (a further valuable saving of 7 litres per person per day).

In short, we have to reduce our consumption and produce more water. If we do enough of both we will make it through the summer of 2017/18.

Why have we reached this crisis situation?

There are three main reasons: the drought; government response; public response.

The drought: We have had three years of below-average rainfall (2015, 2016, 2017). This undermined the assumptions behind the water supply projections. Severe multi-year droughts are very rare in Cape...

South Africa

New Tender Process on Cards for Social Grant Payments

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa will use an open tender process to find providers for three… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.