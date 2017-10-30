30 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Race and Catholicism in South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Egan

Framed by the important 1957 Statement on Apartheid of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference, this article examines race and racism in the church. Having teased out the meaning of race and racism, I document the struggle of the Catholic church to deal with conscious and unconscious racism in its 19th and 20th Century history.

The 1957 Statement on Apartheid of the then 10-year-old Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) has been hailed - by Catholic and non-Catholic scholars alike - as the first statement by any church institution in South Africa to theologically condemn racism and apartheid. The emphasis on theological is important: it dived into Christian tradition for its justification and applied theology to the political crises of South Africa in the 1950s. It did not simply condemn an action of the state but the ideological foundations of apartheid itself.

On apartheid:

"White supremacy is an absolute. It overrides justice. It transcends the teaching of Christ. It is a purpose dwarfing every other purpose, an end justifying any means... [The logic of separate development in the name of people pursuing their own distinctive social and cultural evolution] sounds plausible as long as we overlook an...

South Africa

New Tender Process on Cards for Social Grant Payments

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa will use an open tender process to find providers for three… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.