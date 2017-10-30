Africa: Race and Catholicism in South Africa

Framed by the important 1957 Statement on Apartheid of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference, this article examines race and racism in the church. Having teased out the meaning of race and racism, I document the struggle of the Catholic church to deal with conscious and unconscious racism in its 19th and 20th Century history.

The 1957 Statement on Apartheid of the then 10-year-old Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) has been hailed - by Catholic and non-Catholic scholars alike - as the first statement by any church institution in South Africa to theologically condemn racism and apartheid. The emphasis on theological is important: it dived into Christian tradition for its justification and applied theology to the political crises of South Africa in the 1950s. It did not simply condemn an action of the state but the ideological foundations of apartheid itself.

On apartheid:

"White supremacy is an absolute. It overrides justice. It transcends the teaching of Christ. It is a purpose dwarfing every other purpose, an end justifying any means... [The logic of separate development in the name of people pursuing their own distinctive social and cultural evolution] sounds plausible as long as we overlook an...