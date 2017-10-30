South Africa: The Life of Oliver Tambo - People He Mentored Are Now Part of the Problem

opinion

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng reminded us that Oliver Tambo never betrayed the national democratic revolution by putting his personal desires first; in a time of much danger he led with selfless courage. He was a president who welcomed dialogue and disagreement within the ANC so long as dialogue would keep the machinery of the revolutionary movement moving forward. The current leadership should take heed.

The Chief Justice of the South African Constitutional Court, Mogoeng Mogoeng, delivered a stinging memorial lecture about former president of the African National Congress Oliver Tambo in October 2016; a memorial lecture about a man of whom the ruling party would in a year of political demise proclaim "the year of OR Tambo" in commemoration of the 100th year since his birth.

South Africans have got to know Mogoeng Mogoeng as a leader who is a staunch advocate for morally principled and selfless leadership, since he assumed the bench of the Constitutional Court in 2011. Many of his judgments in recent history have been interpreted by the ruling party elite's leadership as judicial overreach. These interpretations result from judgments from the court that have dealt crippling blows to the governing party, the ANC.

