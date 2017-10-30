Somalia: President Sends Condolences Following Deadly Hotel Attack

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has sent his condolence to the family and friends who lost their loved ones in the deadly attack on Naasa-Hablood 2 in Mogadishu.

President Farmajoo said in a statement that the hotel siege is meant to instill fear among people who showed unity in the wake of the country's deadliest attack two weeks ago.

"They want to create fear among our people who showed support to the ongoing efforts aimed at pacifying the country," read the statement.

Thousands marched in Mogadishu in defiance of extremist group al-Shabab after the Oct. 14 truck bombing in the capital left more than 358 dead.

Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for this latest attack, which has killed at least 25 people, including a former lawmaker, a Police commander, and other officials.