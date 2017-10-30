Somalia: Troops End a Bloody Siege At Hotel in Mogadishu

Somali security forces have ended a bloody siege at Naasa Hablood 2 in Somalia;s capital Mogadishu, which began on Saturday afternoon, and continued till Sunday morning.

The attack started when two car bombs were detonated at the gate of the hotel then at least five armed Al Shabaab militants stormed the hotel and took guests as hostages.

Abdulaziz Zildhibaan, the spokesman for Somalia's Ministry Security they troops shot dead two attackers, while the remaining three were captured alive.

Dozens of people, including high-profile officials, Ministers and lawmakers were rescued during the operation by the government forces, he said.

The death toll from the hotel attack has risen to at least 25 people, including former Deynile district Police commander, Ex-MP, regional Minister and top officials.