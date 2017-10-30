29 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Forces Carry Out Anti-Al Shabaab Operation in Sanaag

Tagged:

Related Topics

The troops of the Somalia's northeastern semi-autonomous region of Puntland backed by American soldiers have carried out a joint operation in Sanaag region.

Puntland Security officials told Radio Shabelle's news desk in Bosaso that the operation was aimed to thwart an attack by the militants in Almadow mountains.

The officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said at least four Al Shabaab members were detained during the anti-terror offensive in Puntland's Sanaag region.

The exact location of the target has not been revealed yet, but sources said the allied forces have searched villages near the militant stronghold areas in the Almadow hills.

Al Shabaab has staged several deadly attacks in Puntland, mainly in the port city of Bosaso in the past few years, as the group is trying to hold its grip in the northeastern regions.

Somalia

Militants Who Killed 23 At Mogadishu Hotel Used Intelligence Service ID Cards

Attackers who stormed a hotel in Mogadishu killing 23 people and wounding more than 30 on Saturday used identity cards… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.