Somalia: Puntland Forces Carry Out Anti-Al Shabaab Operation in Sanaag

The troops of the Somalia's northeastern semi-autonomous region of Puntland backed by American soldiers have carried out a joint operation in Sanaag region.

Puntland Security officials told Radio Shabelle's news desk in Bosaso that the operation was aimed to thwart an attack by the militants in Almadow mountains.

The officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said at least four Al Shabaab members were detained during the anti-terror offensive in Puntland's Sanaag region.

The exact location of the target has not been revealed yet, but sources said the allied forces have searched villages near the militant stronghold areas in the Almadow hills.

Al Shabaab has staged several deadly attacks in Puntland, mainly in the port city of Bosaso in the past few years, as the group is trying to hold its grip in the northeastern regions.