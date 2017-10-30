Somalia: Mayor Thabit Calls for Transparency & Accountability After Naasahablood Attack

Attackers who stormed a hotel in Mogadishu killing 23 people and wounding more than 30 on Saturday used identity cards… Read more »

Alshabaab immediately claim responsibility for the attack and a siege that followed. The attack comes a fortnight after Somalia's deadliest single attack that killed 400 plus mostly civilians.

"This horrific attack shows again the need for tangible changes and accountability" the Mayor tweeted following the attack. At least 18 people were killed in the attack when a truck exploded outside the hotel.

