30 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Partners Commit $100m to Re-Base HIV Epidemic in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Federal government's partners in the fight against HIV/AIDS have set aside US$100 million to conduct a national survey to rebase the HIV epidemic in Nigeria.

Dr Erasmus Morah, Country Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), made the disclosure in Abuja, yesterday.

He said that most support for the survey would come from the United States Government and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Morah said available data showed that Nigeria has about 3.2 million people living with HIV, with a prevalence of about 3.2 per cent.

"Some people feel that Nigeria doesn't have as many as 3.2 million people living with HIV, while others feel that more than 3.2 million people are living with HIV in Nigeria.

"We need to take a closer look at the HIV prevalence in Nigeria. A national survey will tell us the exact prevalence in the country," he said.

Morah said the survey would be conducted in 2018.

He said that UNAIDS was providing support to Nigeria to own and sustain funding the HIV response.

Morah commended President Muhammadu Buhari's recent commitment to maintain 60,000 people living with HIV on treatment.

He also commended the efforts of the president to care for additional 50,000 people on treatment each year, using domestic resources, as part of Nigeria's HIV Fast Track plan.

President Buhari's groundbreaking commitment to care for additional 50,000 people was made in a statement issued on his behalf by the Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Sani Aliyu.

He made the statement during the side-event on the HIV Fast Track at the 72nd UN General Assembly in New York.

"I envision a situation in future where the Nigerian government will be paying for antiretroviral drugs, test kits and other consumables that its citizens rely on to remain alive, healthy and productive," he said.

BY NAN

Nigeria

Economic Slowdown Easing, Growth Picking Up - IMF

The broad-based slowdown in sub-Saharan Africa is easing, and growth is expected to pick up to 2.6 percent in 2017 from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.