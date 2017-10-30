Somalia: 25 Killed in Mogadishu Hotel Attack

At least 18 people were killed when a truck explosion hit outside the compound of Mogadishu's Hotel Nasa Hablod on Saturdayfollowed by a siege way into early hours of Sunday.

Eye witnesses say a truck had been left by an unknown driver in front of the hotel's entrance.

He claimed it had mechanical problems and went to a nearby restaurant before the explosion after two hours.

More that twenty people were injured.

Among the dead is the South West State Interior Minister Nunoow Madoobe.

A woman and two children who rushed to the Minister's hotel room were also shot dead.

Alshabaab claimed responsibility for the attack with its fighters taking siege a section of the hotel.

The hotel is near the Villa Somalia and Villa Rosa where a planned meeting between the President and regional heads of states had been planned for Saturday before postponement.

At the time of the attack it was accommodating regional and federal government officials.