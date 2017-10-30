Africa: Elebute Appointed Chairman KPMG Africa

KPMG, one of the global professional services firms, has announced the appointment of Kunle Elebute as the new Chairman for KPMG Africa, a position that he would take on, in addition to his current role as the National Senior Partner (NSP) for KPMG in Nigeria.

Elebute brings client service and leadership credentials, alongside in-depth knowledge of the African market and business environment, with over 35 years of professional experience advising clients in the private/public sectors in Nigeria, West and Sub-Sahara Africa.

Prior to his appointment as the KPMG Africa Chairman, he had been the National Senior Partner for KPMG in Nigeria since October, 2016. Before that, he was the Head of Advisory Services with responsibility for Deal Advisory, Management Consulting, Risk Consulting and Information Technology Advisory.

Elebute qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1986 and has led various strategic and transformational projects for local & global clients. He was admitted as a Partner in 1996 and over the years, he has shown exemplary leadership, heading various functions and sectors including the Financial Services Audit Practice, Financial Advisory Services, the Financial Services Industry (FSI) and 'Infrastructure, Government & Healthcare' (IGH).

A statement from KPMG Nigeria explained that with this new appointment, Elebute is now a member of the KPMG Global Board and continues to sit on the KPMG Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMA) Board. Elebute serves on various not-for-profit Boards such as the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Society for Family Health, and the American Business Council amongst others.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: "With 33 offices servicing 54 countries, KPMG is well represented across the African continent. The Firm's extensive network of practices enables KPMG to ensure that our clients have access to a blend of professionals who are well versed with local conditions, giving them access to skilled resources, no matter where they are in Africa.

"I am honored to take on this position of leadership for KPMG in Africa. As Africa continues to record an interesting interplay of rapid development across many economic sectors with disruption, rapid change and technological evolution; our commitment to inspire confidence and empower change in all we do for clients is one thing that unifies all the KPMG member firms on the continent.

"We recognise that our commitment comes with a huge responsibility to many organisations across the continent and that is why everything we do is underpinned by a shared set of values that guide our every action, none more so than our focus on integrity."