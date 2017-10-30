30 October 2017

Angola: Singer Yola Semedo Appointed Carnival 2018 Ambassador

Luanda — The 2018 edition of the Angolan Carnival will have as its promotional face the singer Yola Semedo, nominated Friday, by the Culture Minister, Carolina Cerqueira, as ambassador of the largest Angolan cultural festival.

The minister made the announcement during a meeting with the artist with whom she discussed the government project of internationalizing the Angolan culture.

It is intended that Yola Semedo will lead all segments of Angolan society to participate actively in the largest Angolan cultural event.

Carolina Cerqueira said that the involvement of artists and cultural agents in the Carnival is part of the project of internationalizing the Angolan culture.

The artist expressed her satisfaction with the nomination and said that she will do everything to help promoting and preserving the history of the Angolan Carnival.

