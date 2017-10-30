Nigeria: Unity Bank Names Aminu Babangida Board Chairman

Chairman of Board of Directors of Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Thomas A. Etuh has retired from the bank's board with effect from October 4th, 2017 and Alhaji Aminu Babangida (the erstwhile Vice Chairman of the Board) has been appointed the new chairman in line with the bank's succession plan.

A statement from the bank said the appointment of Babangida has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

The bank said Babangida, undoubtedly takes the mantle of leadership with a vibrant enterprise mindset coming from vast experience of driving entrepreneurship and diversified background spanning the oil and gas industry, education and international equity market.

He was appointed to the board of Unity Bank Plc in March, 2011 as a non-executive director. His role as vice chairman before his ascendancy has effectively positioned him to steer the vision and strategy of the institution as well as achieve the mandate of anchoring a profitable entity.

He has served in a number of Board Committees including Board Audit Committee, Board Information Technology Strategy Committee and Chaired the Board Governance and Nominations Committee as well as the Board Credit Committee respectively.

Babangida, Co-founder/Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Energy, attended Regents Business School and Westminster Business School, both in London, United Kingdom, where he obtained a BA in International Business and an MA in International Business Management, respectively.

He is a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) and Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Babangida will bring his wealth of experience as the bank consolidates on the achievements of his predecessor, while equally charting new courses to strongly propel the institution for the realisation of its strategic business objectives that is squarely anchored on retail banking.