Namibia: Rukoro, Shivute Die

Ovaherero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro's wife Meriam and the defence ministry's former permanent secretary, Petrus Shivute, have died.

Rukoro (57) and Shivute (60) died at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek on Saturday and yesterday, respectively.

Mutjinde Katjiua, the Ovaherero Traditional Authority's secretary general, told The Namibian that Rukoro suddenly fell ill on Thursday while at their home village of Omutukururu at Okakarara.

As a result, the paramount chief brought her to Windhoek, where she was hospitalised.

It was while he was at Otjinene that his wife died.

"No plans have been made yet as to when the memorial service and burial will be held," said Katjiua.

However, he said gatherings will be taking place at Commando number two in Katutura, Windhoek.

Rukoro, who grew up at Otjiwarongo, is survived by her husband, two sons and a daughter.

President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos visited Rukoro at his home in Klein Windhoek yesterday, where they wished him strength and comfort.

"I knew her personally. We were friends for many years, and she was very welcoming to everyone," Geingob remarked yesterday.

DTA leader McHenry Venaani took to social media, and expressed his condolences as well.

"We commiserate with PC Vekuii Rukoro on his loss of the gem we all came to know. It is indeed a painful chapter to be awoken to a call that Meriam is no more. When mortality sets in, it has no regard to one's emotions."

Shivute's death was announced by the defence ministry on Facebook, where they pointed out that he had joined the ministry back in 1990.

According to the post, Shivute, who was born at Omuntele in the Oshikoto region, had served well. He rose through the ranks until his appointment as PS in 2004, where he served until his retirement in July this year.

"The MOD expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the late Petrus Shivute. The memorial services and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course," read the statement.

Hundreds of people paid their respects on Facebook to Shivute, who is survived by his wife and five children.