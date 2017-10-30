Namibia: Helao Nafidi Has Untapped Potential - Nujoma

Ohangwena — Founding president Dr Sam Nujoma said Helao Nafidi is a hidden treasure that needs to be explored and has the potential to grow and flourish should the business community and town council work together.

Speaking at the opening of the Helao Nafidi Town Council Business Expo 2017, Nujoma said the council is working tirelessly to ensure the socio-economic development of its residents and the region at large are its priority.

He said this is in line with the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and Vision 2030 that aim at bringing development at grass-roots level.

Nujoma however noted that the council's effort could only be fruitful if residents, including the business community, team up with the town council and fight together the challenges the local authority faces.

"Although Helao Nafidi Town Council is doing its very best, there are challenges that the council can only overcome if the public meet the council halfway to address challenges facing small and medium enterprises in the region," said Nujoma.

The founding president maintained that the SME sector needs to assist the local authority financially and by showcasing their products during the trade fair enable sustainability of the expo and contribute to the upliftment of the border town's revenue.

The 2017 expo, the council's 12th, attracted only 154 exhibitors, which is 130 less than the 2016 expo that had 284 exhibitors.

Nujoma maintained that if more people take part in the trade fair the town's economy would improve, which will in turn result in improved and better living conditions of residents.

"I am also pleased to note that private and government ministries, offices and agencies are also represented at the expo. This helps members of the public to know [more] about the government departments present," said Nujoma.

Helao Nafidi Trade Expo first opened its doors in 2001, with the aim to boost the local economy and give opportunities to people to network. At the time, the trade fair was held merely under trees as there were no modern structures in the area.

Better structures including halls and ablution facilities have since been constructed.