Nigeria: Minister Urges Robust Arts Curriculum for Schools

Lagos — The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has advocated for a rich and enormous curriculum for art that would aid students to make significant footprint in the field of art and enable the nation to make head way in art.

Adamu at the grand finale of the annual National Art competition for children, an inter- school art competition for secondary schools organized by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).

Three finalists emerged for the junior secondary and the senior secondary categories to include Nwadike Chizoba of Redeemed People's Academy, Jos; Umoru Anthony, Uniben Demonstration Secondary School, Ugbowo Campus, Benin; and Aofolajuwonlo Deborah, Phoebester Royalty Schools, Oshogbo.

The other winners are Isokan Elliott, Uniben Demonstration Secondary school, Ugbowo Campus Benin, Edo; Johnson Kenneth, Owhe/ Emevor Group of schools, Kano, Ogboigba Daisy, Uniben Demonstration Secondary school, Ugbowor Campus Benin respectively.

Winners for first prize, second prize and third prize were awarded with N100,000, N75,000 and N65,000 cash prizes with full scholarship packages.

The Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria, Mr Jeff Ewing at the event said the competition themed: "Nigerian Spirit" was formulated to stimulate the creative and problem solving goldmine in Nigerian kid - artists.

Ewing said, "For our nation to move forward, we need the minds of our kids to be stretched to the point where they begin to undertake challenges as champs. Every nation needs creative minds to continually break boundaries."

He said the country must encourage the youths to unleash the potentials lying in them and urged the government to build more schools, train teachers so as to improve learning.